I-12 eastbound reopens at Walker after five including medic injured in ambulance, 18-wheeler crash

WALKER— An Acadian Ambulance was struck while its crew was responding to a driver who was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler along I-12 eastbound in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, shutting the interstate down near Walker.

Five people were injured, Acadian officials said, including one of the service's medics.

She is in critical but stable condition, taken to a nearby Livingston hospital by a sheriff's deputy before being flown to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center via Air Med.

The other four people injured are in stable condition, Acadian added.

According to Acadian, the ambulance was hit sometime after 6:30 a.m. By 8:45 a.m., two lanes had reopened, allowing traffic to move again after a complete blockage. By 10:25 a.m., the road had entirely reopened.

I-12 at Juban Road was also closed as officials redirected eastbound traffic to surface roads.

Livingston Parish deputies, Walker Police and Louisiana State Police also responded.