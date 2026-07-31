LSU Dining and EmployBR plan campus hiring event Aug. 4

BATON ROUGE — EmployBR and LSU Dining by Chartwells Higher Education are teaming up to connect Baton Rouge residents with job opportunities on the LSU campus.

The hiring event will be held Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at EmployBR, 4523 Plank Rd.

The event is presented in partnership with Louisiana Works and the City of Baton Rouge. Open positions include bakers, baristas, cooks, food service workers and sous chefs.

"One of our top priorities is connecting our citizens with career opportunities," said Mayor Sid Edwards in a prepared statement. "We are strengthening our workforce and providing residents with pathways to long-term success."

Attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters, learn about career advancement opportunities and explore the benefits of joining the LSU Dining team.

People can register online in advance or sign up on site the day of the event.