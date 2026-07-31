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Baker Fire Department responds to fire near intersection of Thomas, Gibbons roads
BATON ROUGE — The Baker Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the intersection of Gibbons and Thomas roads on Friday.
WBRZ first learned about the fire around 10:45 a.m.
Video from the scene captured by WBRZ's news crew shows heavy smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters attack the blaze from a ladder.
Further information was not immediately available.
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