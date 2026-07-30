EBRSO captain reportedly tried to leave hospital before DWI blood test, police say

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office captain who reportedly told officers he doesn't drink was arrested following an alleged drunk-driving crash. Reports say he was trying to leave the hospital before police arrived.

According to a document obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, EBRSO Capt. Andrew Stevens was issued a misdemeanor summons for a DWI after a crash on July 12 along South Choctaw Drive.

WBRZ spoke with the other driver, who said Stevens was speeding when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck him. The driver said Stevens was stumbling as he got out of his car and told officers that it was the other driver's fault, despite Stevens' vehicle being in the wrong lane.

A Baton Rouge Police officer at the scene wrote in her report that Stevens was "walking with unsteady balance and slightly limping," adding that he was smoking, likely to cover up the smell of alcohol on his breath. Despite failing a field sobriety test, Stevens reportedly told officers at the scene that he had not had any alcohol that evening and does not drink at all.

The BRPD report says that Stevens "mentioned on more than one occasion that he was a captain with EBRSO," so an officer took his weapon away after the crash.

The document says that despite Stevens initially turning down medical help from paramedics immediately after the crash, he requested to be taken to a hospital by an ambulance once he was in a room at the BRPD's 3rd District, where officers conduct breathalyzer testing. The report notes that Stevens told the officer he would not take the test, so BRPD requested a warrant for a blood sample.

While at the hospital, Stevens reportedly told staff that he would be leaving once he completed his medical evaluation. Officers rushed to the medical facility, where they allegedly found him "briskly walking" out of the hospital's front doors and toward the parking lot.

He allegedly told officers that hospital staff said he could leave, and he thought officers were "just going to 'write it up as a crash.'"

Once notified that he had to give a blood sample, Stevens allegedly said that "tests can be contaminated" and he did not trust the hospital, including that he "took a big swig of Crown" while he was in the parking lot.

Officers noted that Stevens' blood was taken, and a body-worn camera captured footage of the process to "eliminate any claims of contamination."

Stevens was arrested for first-offense DWI, reckless driving, and failure to maintain control.

WBRZ reached out the the sheriff's office about Stevens' current standing with the department and we have not heard back.