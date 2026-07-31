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Plaquemine man arrested after allegedly slapping patient at elderly care facility

1 hour 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 9:44 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Plaquemine man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly slapped a patient at an elderly care facility in Napoleonville. 

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Jay Paul was visiting a severely handicapped patient staying at the facility. Deputies said that the two engaged in a disagreement that lasted for several hours, leading to Paul allegedly slapping the patient.

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Paul was later arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of battery and cruelty to the elderly and persons with infirmities. 

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