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Police seeking info for Hammond gas station burglary

40 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 4:42 PM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Holly Duchmann

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are seeking information about a burglary that occurred at the On the Run gas station on East Morris Avenue earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Hammond Police responded to the On the Run following a burglary alarm and found one of the front windows were shattered. Investigators learned that a white male wearing a white hoodie, dark pants and a light-colored backpack was observed breaking the window and removing merchandise.

The man fled west toward downtown and allegedly met up with a woman, before they continued north towards East Thomas Street.

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Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or williams_dj@hammond.org, via the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

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