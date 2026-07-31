LDWF agents investigating fatal St. James Parish boat crash that killed 32-year-old Austin McKee

VACHERIE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating a fatal boating crash that happened in St. James Parish earlier this week.

The body of 32-year-old Austin McKee was recovered from the Brazan Canal in Vacherie after he was involved in a single-vessel boating incident.

Agents added that the crash happened around 10 p.m. on July 25. He was operating the boat at the time and was the only person inside it when it left the waterway and struck a tree.

The LDWF Enforcement Division is leading the investigation into the fatal boating incident. McKee's body was recovered from the scene and turned over to the St. James Parish Coroner's Office, which is working to determine an official cause of death.