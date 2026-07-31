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BRFD working fire on Robertson Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is currently working a fire on Robertson Avenue near Hollywood Street.
Officials said the fire occurred around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, and units are currently extinguishing it.
No other information is available at this time.
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