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BRFD working fire on Robertson Avenue

1 hour 26 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 3:55 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is currently working a fire on Robertson Avenue near Hollywood Street. 

Officials said the fire occurred around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, and units are currently extinguishing it.

No other information is available at this time.

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