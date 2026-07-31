City of Baton Rouge announces winner of the ImaginEBR Photo Campaign

BATON ROUGE — The City of Baton Rouge announced the winner of the ImaginEBR Photo Campaign on Friday as part of the launch of the newly redesigned BRLA.gov website.

The campaign invited community members to share photographs showcasing places, landscapes, and landmarks that make East Baton Rouge Parish unique.

Chris White was announced as the winner of the campaign, with his winning photograph being selected to help welcome residents, businesses and visitors to the new website.

"His stunning image beautifully captures the character, beauty, and vibrant spirit of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish, reflecting the pride and sense of community that define our region."

To view the photos, click here.