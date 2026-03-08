77°
Latest Weather Blog
I-12 Eastbound near Satsuma shuts down after crash
SATSUMA - Eastbound lanes of interstate 12 were shut down near the Satsuma exit following a crash Sunday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Video from the crash site showed a wrecked motorcycle in the middle of the road.
First responders, including AirMed, responded to the scene.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU AgCenter hosts 24th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant...
-
St. Francisville hosts Walk in the Park event
-
Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport conducts tri-annual disaster simulation
-
BRPD arrest man on various drug and gun charges following the execution...
-
One in critical condition following shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway off Gardere...
Sports Video
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...