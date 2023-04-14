82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-110 southbound on-ramp at N. 22nd Street will be closed Monday morning

1 hour 32 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 14 2023 Apr 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 3:14 PM April 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure of a southbound on-ramp onto I-110 at North 22nd Street for Monday morning. 

The on-ramp will be closed, weather permitting, on Monday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Trending News

This closure is for pump station repairs. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days