Latest Weather Blog
I-10 widening contractor rids underpass parking of infamous 'craters' before construction on interstate project
BATON ROUGE - Many Baton Rouge residents are familiar with the humongous pot holes that have plagued the underpass at I-10 and Perkins for years.
On Wednesday, a contractor began filling in those infamous 'craters' and repaving the parking lots near Duvic's, Ivar's, Chow Yum Phat, and more businesses in that overpass nook.
Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD, says the work was never the responsibility of the state.
"Any parking underneath the interstate is gonna be done with a joint-use agreement with either business owners or a city or a parish otherwise it is illegal. In this situation there are joint use agreements," Mallett said.
In fact, the same contractor over the I-10 widening project, Kiewit Boh, is behind the parking lot improvements. A spokesperson for the company said the work was a "neighborly effort" and paid for out of pocket, at no expense to the state, city or taxpayers.
But with a major project planned for the area within the next five years, including a total reconstruction of the current overpass structure, will the parking lot improvements be torn up again during that time? Neither DOTD nor Kiewit Boh would provide a straight answer.
However, DOTD did say the parking lot could become a staging area for heavy equipment during that time. Right now construction on I-10 at Perkins is slated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.
Trending News
Once the new overpass is complete, DOTD said the parking lots underneath will be expanded and upgraded lighting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rouses Markets Donating Dairy Products to Southern
-
Last chance: Our final opportunity to see a solar eclipse for decades
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April
-
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announces homeless shelter initiatives