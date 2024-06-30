I-10 Westbound near Port Allen closed due to overturned semi trailers; 40,000 pounds of candles on road

PORT ALLEN - I-10 westbound at mile marker 149 near Port Allen is closed due to several overturned semitrailers, Louisiana State Police said.

A detour is set up from Highway 415 to 190 West. Congestion has now reached the Mississippi River Bridge.

Images from the accident showed candles scattered across I-10. According to Louisiana State Police, approximately 40,000 pounds of candles were scattered.

No other information is available at this time.