68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 Washington Street exit permanently closes Wednesday night

23 hours 15 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 11:00 PM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Washington Street exit on I-10 was permanently closed Wednesday night.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development exit was shuttered at 8 p.m. 

DOTD said closing the exit should reduce the risk of crashes for drivers trying to merge across traffic after coming from the Mississippi River Bridge.

Trending News

There will be nightly lane closures on the interstate near the Washington Street exit until Sunday as crews remove signage and install concrete barriers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days