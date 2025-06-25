I-10 eastbound down to one lane as crews work to remove truck that caught fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway

METAIRIE - The right lane of I-10 going eastbound at the Bonnet Carré Spillway is closed after a semi-truck caught fire, Louisiana State Police said.

The fire happened around milepost 218 and happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The roadway was still closed Wednesday morning, LSP said.

"Due to the trailer’s condition, recovery efforts will take an extended time," officials added.

Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 61 as an alternate route.