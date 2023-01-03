69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass

2 hours 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 03 2023 Jan 3, 2023 January 03, 2023 5:55 PM January 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed. 

Trending News

The eastbound side of the interstate is currently closed west of I-49. It's not clear when the road might reopen. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days