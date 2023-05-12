One person dead after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge; I-10 EB closed indefinitely

WHISKEY BAY - One person is dead after an overnight vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge that left the Interstate closed indefinitely.

All lanes on I-10 east are closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to the fire, which was reported shortly after midnight early Friday morning. Officials reported one person was confirmed to have died.

The bridge will be closed indefinitely so officials can inspect the structure for possible damages.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49.

This is a developing story.