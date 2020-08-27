82°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 CLOSED ahead of Hurricane Laura storm surge
BATON ROUGE - A portion of I-10 is now closed in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, Louisiana DOTD announced Wednesday night.
The interstate is closed from the Atchafalaya Basin to the Louisiana/Texas state line. Those closures began around 9 p.m. on August 26.
While drivers are urged to avoid the roads as weather conditions worsen overnight, the following detour was provided in the event of an emergency.
Motorists can take U.S 61, I-55, and I-59 north to I-20 to get around closures.
Live traffic updates from the WBRZ traffic team:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 CLOSED ahead of Hurricane Laura storm surge
-
Morgan City expecting storm surge, wind from Hurricane Laura
-
Property reassessments going out; homeowner concerned over huge increase
-
Pic of wanted murder suspect released; people at his house claim he...
-
Baton Rouge hotels filled, some without vacancies as southwest La. evacuees head...
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp