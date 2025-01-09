Hurricane victim waits months for mobile home company to make repairs

LIVINGSTON - A Hurricane Ida victim bought a new home from Clayton Homes in Hammond last year after receiving funds through Restore LA.

The mobile home has been sitting on her lot since July 2024 in need of repairs.

Betty Lawson says her issues are growing old. She contacted 2 On Your Side after growing tired and frustrated from the wait.

"I don't know how it got off the lot," Lawson said.

After her walkthrough last summer, Lawson made note of all the issues and got a home inspection. In that report it showed troubling concerns to the house's exterior siding and trim, roof, electrical, and an unfinished interior. There are exposed nails, doors that won't properly close, trim that's come a part from the wall, and broken shelving in several cabinets.

She had a roofing company visit her house and it recommended that the entire roof be replaced due to damaged shingles that have been haphazardly nailed down. While Lawson says Clayton Homes has made some repairs, the roof has not been replaced.

Issues that turned up in the inspection report have not been addressed.

"This should be a happy time for me, I should be coming in and decorating and enjoying it, this is worse than Hurricane Ida," Lawson said.

Clayton Homes provided the following statement to 2 On Your Side:

Clayton is deeply sorry that Mrs. Lawson has been unsatisfied with her homebuying process so far and is committed to making it right. After reviewing the documentation provided by Mrs. Lawson, we are ensuring necessary repairs are made to her home. In addition, Clayton plans to pay for out-of-pocket expenses Mrs. Lawson has accrued related to her home. Providing a world-class customer experience is a top priority at Clayton, and we are committed to ensuring Mrs. Lawson is satisfied.

Clayton Homes did not provide a timeline for repairs but says it is in the process of coordinating with Lawson.