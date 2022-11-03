Latest Weather Blog
Hunter's record deer got him in legal trouble
SIMMESPORT - A hunter's record-breaking buck won't get him in any record book, but it might get him the court record since he was cited for hunting illegally.
The state Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday, an agent was asked to measure a deer shot Monday morning for record. Upon arrival, the agent was notified the deer may have been harvested by a non-licensed hunter, the agency said in a news release. When the agent met with the hunter, it was determined the man did not have basic season and big game hunting licenses and nor deer tags.
The hunter, Glen Toups Jr., 40, Abbeville, was cited. He will face additional charges for hunting with a revoked license, too.
The deer was scored as a 208 class buck. The deer meat was donated to charity, the agency said.
The hunter faces serious fines and the possibility of jail.
