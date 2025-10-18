Hundreds of protestors gather in Baton Rouge for 'No Kings Protest'

BATON ROUGE - Crowds of people gathered in Baton Rouge alongside Perkins Road, joining thousands of other cities in the country in the "No Kings Protest" to speak out against President Donald Trump's polices.

In Louisiana, nine other cities alongside Baton Rouge participated in the gatherings.

"This is not about hating Trump, this is about defending the Constitution," Monica Murphy, an organizer for the Baton Rouge protest, said.

This is the second No Kings Parade ever, as a crowd full of protestors stood side by side with costumes, chanting, and waving signs. All of it, they say, is to send a message to the current administration.

"For us to come together in America, right now, what's going on in America is too much division, and we need togetherness, we need to be together, we need to be one, and we need to be one to move this country forward," Donald Carter, a protester, said.

According to the No Kings Coalition, over seven million people have shown out across the country.

"Just to see young old, no matter what the color is, everybody is having a great time, and just living, we just want to live and have a great time in America," Carter said.

The protest was organized by Indivisible Baton Rouge.