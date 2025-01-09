31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hundreds of flights out of, into DFW in Texas grounded due to winter storms

40 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 5:26 AM January 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DALLAS, Tex. - Hundreds of flights out of and into Dallas Fort Worth have been grounded Thursday morning due to wintry storms swirling in the area. 

The DFW airport as well as the Dallas Love Field airport saw over a thousand cancellations combined. 

WFAA in Dallas says 619 departure flights and 655 arrival flights were cancelled.

DFW posted on social media Thursday morning urging travelers to check their flight status ahead of the storms - and their boarding time. 

American Airlines said due to the weather warnings, travelers could rebook their flights without any change fees. Southwest Airlines said travelers could do the same as long as the change is within 14 days of the original flight date. 

You can check DFW cancellations here. 

Trending News

You can check DAL cancellations here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days