Hundreds of flights out of, into DFW in Texas grounded due to winter storms
DALLAS, Tex. - Hundreds of flights out of and into Dallas Fort Worth have been grounded Thursday morning due to wintry storms swirling in the area.
The DFW airport as well as the Dallas Love Field airport saw over a thousand cancellations combined.
WFAA in Dallas says 619 departure flights and 655 arrival flights were cancelled.
DFW posted on social media Thursday morning urging travelers to check their flight status ahead of the storms - and their boarding time.
American Airlines said due to the weather warnings, travelers could rebook their flights without any change fees. Southwest Airlines said travelers could do the same as long as the change is within 14 days of the original flight date.
You can check DFW cancellations here.
