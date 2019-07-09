Human skull found behind Ascension Parish home; foul play not suspected

GONZALES- The family dog brought a human skull to the front door Monday afternoon in Ascension Parish, much to its owners' horror.

"My dog was out in the back woods, my wife called for him and he came back with something in his mouth," said Gonzales homeowner John Boyden.

After a quick search, Boyden said he found the rest of the skull and badly decomposed body about ten feet into the tree line behind his house on Germany Road. He then called 911.



Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said clothing was also located near the skull. The remains have yet to be identified and it's unclear how long they were behind Boyden's house.

Detectives and the LSU FACES lab found the remaining bones in the same area Tuesday morning. Sheriff's detectives will continue to work with the FACES lab to determine the identity. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

"I haven't been here that long so I don't know too many of the people or the area," said Boyden, whose family moved in last year. Boyden and his neighbors said they don't know of any missing people in the area and the whole incident came as a surprise.

