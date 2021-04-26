How to watch, stream Kim Mulkey's 5 p.m. news conference; Watch on demand later here

83°
Monday, April 26 2021
Return to this page to watch Kim Mulkey's Monday news conference as she is announced as the head coach for LSU Women's Basketball.

Click HERE to watch the news conference during WBRZ News 2 at 5:00.

A live video feed from the WBRZ Facebook page will be embedded in this story later.  The video will be available on demand to watch later, too.

Watch Mulkey's arrival into Baton Rouge by chartered airplane Monday morning here.

