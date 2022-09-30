Latest Weather Blog
How to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a storm some are saying was a 500-year weather event, the southeastern area of Florida has been devastated by the hurricane.
Here are some ways you can help:
Fundraisers vetted by the GoFundMe team can help with short- and long-term recovery, with some campaigns dedicated to evacuation efforts, animal rescue, or disaster relief teams.
Team Rubicon is a disaster relief group made up of military veterans helping with on-the-ground cleanup after the storm.
FTB assists over 1 million food-insecure families. They are providing meals, water, and hygiene items to relief teams and displaced residents.
WCK provides food and humanitarian aid in the aftermath of natural disasters. They have teams staged around Florida to serve meals to displaced residents.
CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund
This fund aims to prioritize helping underserved communities affected by hurricanes. It's currently aiming to help fund medium- and long-term support, like rebuilding homes and providing mental health support.
Florida's official state fund to support cities in the aftermath of emergencies and disasters.
