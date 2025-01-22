How the Baton Rouge Fire Department combats the freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE - For Baton Rouge firefighters, every call comes with its challenges. But the freezing temperatures add on an extra issue for crews. Deputy Chief Chris Rome says in snowy weather conditions, the department brings a trailer with crews to fires.

"For this weather that we're having now, we actually have a trailer that's designated with heaters that our firefighters are able to - while they're not on the fire ground operations - they're able to get in the trailer and warm up," he said.

Firefighters normally swap out every 30 to 45 minutes to refill their oxygen tanks, but with the snow, they also do it for warmth.

"If they're not actively on the handlines and trying to extinguish the fire, we encourage them to get in the trailer," he said.

The trailer includes two propane heaters and chairs for the firefighters to take a break from the cold temperatures.

"I try to keep it between 74 to 76 degrees in here," fire services and supply technician Michael Richardson said.

Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a fire at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Tuesday morning and a house fire on Progress St. BRFD says the conditions can impact their response times.

These roads are getting very impassable right now. The first arriving crew, I think was here within 4 minutes. It seems like an hour for us," Rome said.

But officials stress the importance of fire safety especially during a snow storm.

"Please keep those heaters, open flames, whatever heater you have - of course generators - keep them out of the house, please be vigilant because this is the exact type conditions for those kind of fires to occur," Rome said.