Fire investigators deem massive vacant house fire in Baton Rouge an arson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews battled a massive house fire at an abandoned home near the corner of Progress and Slate streets on Tuesday that was later ruled an arson.

Firefighters got the call around 1:22 p.m. that the home was on fire. It took more than an hour to contain the fire.

Investigators said that neighbors told them that three juveniles were in and out of the vacant home. They were seen running from the house just before the fire was spotted.

The fire also caused damage to a neighboring home before it was brought under control. The home that the fire started in was ruled a total loss, fire officials said.