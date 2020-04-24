80°
How Lloyd Cushenberry went from LSU's last commit to the NFL
BATON ROUGE-Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has a chance to hear his name called and Friday evening during the 2nd and 3rd round of the NFL draft.
Sports2's Reggie Chatman caught up with him ahead of the draft as Cushenberry talks about his journey from being the last person in LSU's signing class in 2016 to a NFL draft pick.
