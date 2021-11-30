How do they make those Gold Brick Eggs?

PONCHATOULA - Just in time for Easter, relive the exclusive tour inside Elmer Chocolate in Tangipahoa Parish.

In 2013, WBRZ got a rare opportunity to go inside the facility in downtown where candy is made and shipped. Outside of Valentine’s Day, candy for Easter is a huge seller for the company. Some of the most famous pieces of candy to come from the factory on N. 5th Street are the Gold Brick, Heavenly Hash and Pecan Eggs.

"We have retail chains that aren't here anymore, we have newspapers that used to come out everyday and aren't here everyday, but Elmer's is always there," Robert A. Nelson, part of the next generation of owners, said in an interview with WBRZ in February 2013. Nelson's family took over the business in the 1960's. It's history dates back to 1855.

"We must be doing something right to keep a company going that long," worker Lucy Prine said in an interview, also in 2013.

The company ships about 15 million pieces of its popular Easter candy each year, packaging 400 a day.

Watch the attached video for a look inside the plant.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

EDITOR'S NOTE: Both forms of this story were rewritten and reproduced from the original WBRZ.com and WBRZ News 2 television report originally compiled by Rob Krieger.