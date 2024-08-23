77°
How can I help Mike the Tiger fight cancer?

8 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 27 2016 May 27, 2016 May 27, 2016 2:22 PM May 27, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: LSU.edu

BATON ROUGE - Tigers fans, or animal lovers in general, can now contribute to the effort to give Mike VI the best fighting chance possible as the big cat prepares to undergo treatment for a rare form of cancer.

A university spokesperson says LSU has set up a contribution page for information on how the public can help. The page also includes great resources to learn more about Mike’s treatment plan and the disease he faces. A link to a donation page is in the right sidebar and includes a mailing list sign-up form so you can stay up-to-date with Mike VI’s progression.

LSU’s current live tiger mascot was diagnosed with a spindle cell sarcoma, a type of cancer. While his attitude and demeanor remain unchanged and he doesn’t appear to be in pain, it is estimated that Mike will live another two years with treatment.

Mike is to receive radiation therapy at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. He’ll receive the SRT from experts outside of normal business hours, along with plenty of care from the team at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Visit the page at www.lsu.edu/miketiger to donate. Mike VI is also on social media at Facebook and Twitter.

