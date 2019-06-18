81°
House votes to block military transgender ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-controlled House has voted to block President Donald Trump's move to restrict transgender men and women from military service.
The House has passed, by a 243-183 vote, an amendment to block Trump's transgender ban from remaining in effect. The move still faces an uphill battle and a Trump veto threat against the underlying $1 trillion spending bill, which includes the military budget.
The Trump administration's policy bars people who have undergone gender transition from enlisting. It also requires military personnel to serve as their biological gender unless they began a gender transition under less restrictive Obama administration rules. The policy is being challenged in court.
An Indiana Democrat, Peter Visclosky, says that with so much anger and hate in the world, "it is time to be kind to people."
