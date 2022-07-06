House in Poets Corner overgrown, neighbor wants lot cleaned

BATON ROUGE - For the past decade, Bradley Hebert says he's watched a property in his neighborhood turn into a forest.

While the wildlife has found a nice spot to live, all Hebert sees is a mess.

"It's beyond a mess," he said.

The house is on Ovid Street in Poets Corner off of Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. Off that corner is a house covered in greenery with trees growing from the roof and gutters.

"It reminds me of a tropical rain forest," he said. "I don't remember the last time he's ever cut his grass."

Hebert says the property owner hasn't lived in the home for about a decade. Hebert says the owner used to come by to cut the grass but that hasn't happened in a long time.

The backyard isn't any better. Hebert looks over the fence wondering why it's been left to flourish.

"Not only is it a nuisance and an eyesore, it's also devaluing everything around here, it affects everyone in our little community," said Hebert.

In May, Hebert reached out to 2 On Your Side. Around that time the parish said the property would be mowed, but it hasn't been.

"I have contacted the city numerous times and I will speak to somebody, they will make up a report, several neighbors have done the same thing," he said.

Until that report is followed through or the property owner cleans up, Hebert says he has not choice but to live with the overgrown lot.

The parish says proper notice was sent to the property owner in May and it has confirmed that the residence is unoccupied. There are plans to clean the property this month.