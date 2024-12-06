House fire in Lettsworth that closed highway was caused by lithium battery, killed family dog

LETTSWORTH — A house fire in Lettsworth that shut down La. 1 this week was caused by a lithium battery and resulted in the death of a family's dog, fire officials said Friday.

The Wednesday house fire started where a battery was charging inside a garage, Pointe Coupee Parish fire officials said. The fire spread from the garage to the main part of a house and threatened a nearby propane tank and a neighboring home, the fire officials said.

The propane tank was cooled sufficiently to prevent an explosion and there was no damage to the neighboring home, the fire agency said.

Fire officials said no one was hurt in the fire, but the house is a total loss.