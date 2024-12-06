54°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire in Lettsworth that closed highway was caused by lithium battery, killed family dog
LETTSWORTH — A house fire in Lettsworth that shut down La. 1 this week was caused by a lithium battery and resulted in the death of a family's dog, fire officials said Friday.
The Wednesday house fire started where a battery was charging inside a garage, Pointe Coupee Parish fire officials said. The fire spread from the garage to the main part of a house and threatened a nearby propane tank and a neighboring home, the fire officials said.
The propane tank was cooled sufficiently to prevent an explosion and there was no damage to the neighboring home, the fire agency said.
Trending News
Fire officials said no one was hurt in the fire, but the house is a total loss.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accidentally shooting her child
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class