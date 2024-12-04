57°
Morganza Fire Department working fully involved house fire in Lettsworth; La. Highway 1 shut down
LETTSWORTH - The Morganza Fire Department is working a fully involved house fire on La. Highway 1 in Lettsworth, resulting in Hwy 1 being fully shut down.
Video provided by the fire department shows a house fully engulfed in flames. The fire department asks people to avoid the area as they work to get the scene under control.
No other information is available at this time.
