68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire displaces Central family

7 hours 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, October 28 2023 Oct 28, 2023 October 28, 2023 10:29 PM October 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A family in Central was displaced Saturday after their home caught on fire. 

According to the Central Fire Department, a person called first responders around 5 p.m. because a house on Lansdowne Road was on fire. 

With the help of other crews from East Baton Rouge Parish, the firefighters managed to get the flames under control. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to help the displaced family. No information about how the fire started was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days