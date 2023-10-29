68°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire displaces Central family
CENTRAL - A family in Central was displaced Saturday after their home caught on fire.
According to the Central Fire Department, a person called first responders around 5 p.m. because a house on Lansdowne Road was on fire.
With the help of other crews from East Baton Rouge Parish, the firefighters managed to get the flames under control.
Trending News
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to help the displaced family. No information about how the fire started was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dry summer creates 'mosquito pandemic' in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera
-
After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide