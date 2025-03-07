65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House considered total loss after fire on Debit Drive

2 hours 13 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 8:26 PM March 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A house is considered a total loss and two people are displaced after a fire on Debit Drive, according to the St. George Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire took place around 7:52 a.m. and the fire spread to the house next door. They stopped the spread and the scene was under control less than an hour after their arrival.

Trending News

No injuries resulted from the fire and investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days