Houma trailer home fire leaves family of four displaced, unharmed

HOUMA — Fire officials said a trailer home caught fire in Houma, displacing a family of four.

Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to Tuesday's single-wide trailer fire around 3:15 p.m. The fire crews reported smoke and flames visible from the trailer and quickly worked to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

Four occupants, including an infant, were able to exit the home before firefighters arrival. One occupant was treated on the scene by Bayou Cane EMS personnel for minor burns and was released at the scene, and no other injuries were reported, firefighters said.

A local nonprofit was contacted and is assisting the family.