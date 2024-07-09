Houma man arrested after deputies find a small bag of Methamphetamines outside of home

HOUMA— A Houma man now faces multiple drug charges after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies found a small bag of drugs outside his home while responding to reports of gunshots.

Deputies were called to 27-year-old Jeffery Josph Bourgeois Jr.'s home off Nassau Court just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Neighbors said they heard yelling and gunshots coming from the home and suspected it was connected to illegal drug activity.

Once deputies arrived at Bourgeois's home, they found a small plastic bag filled with suspected Methamphetamines in his front yard. Deputies also found heroin inside Bourgeois's clothes and a stolen firearm.

He is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces several charges including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics and possession of a CDS I (heroin).

His bond is $150,000.