Hot air balloons float through the sky during Zachary festival Saturday
ZACHARY - People gathered at the BREC's Zachary Park on Saturday to watch hot air balloons float through the sky.
The Really Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off at noon and wrapped up around 9 p.m. Festival goers could ride in a tethered balloon. Once the sun went down, glow-in-the-dark balloons took to the air.
The event was complete with food trucks, carnival rides, games, different vendors and a band.
