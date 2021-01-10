Homeowner kills home intruder on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning around 5:30am at a residence in the 6000 block of Evangeline Street.

Investigators believe that 27 year old Alddon Smith unlawfully entered the residence through a window when he was subsequently shot by the resident. Smith succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.