Homeowner kills home intruder on Evangeline Street

6 hours 2 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, January 10 2021 Jan 10, 2021 January 10, 2021 1:25 PM January 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning around 5:30am at a residence in the 6000 block of Evangeline Street.

Investigators believe that 27 year old Alddon Smith unlawfully entered the residence through a window when he was subsequently shot by the resident. Smith succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

