Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on Lorraine Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters worked to put out a fire on Lorraine Street early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 2:24 a.m.. Officials said heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front bedroom.

One person was able to escape safely outside. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Officials said the house caught fire because the resident fell asleep while smoking.

No one was injured in the fire.