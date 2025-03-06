54°
Home on Paige Street total loss after fire
BATON ROUGE - A home on Paige Street has been ruled to be a total loss after an overnight fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the home shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. They found the home's one occupant safe outside, uninjured.
Firefighters said flames were engulfing the home. They were able to get the fire under control, but the home was considered to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
The Red Cross was called to assist the resident of the home.
