Home on Inspiration Point Drive catches on fire; Investigators working to determine cause
BATON ROUGE - A home along Inspiration Point Drive caught fire on Sunday and investigators are still trying to determine what happened.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the home caught fire shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said the flames were coming from the garage.
The fire department says the fire and damage to the house was contained to the garage and there were no injuries.
The neighborhood in south Baton Rouge has emerged in 2020, but a spokesperson for the fire department said the house that caught fire was only two years old.
