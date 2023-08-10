97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Hammond

Thursday, August 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he forced his entry into a residence, where he was shot by the homeowner Wednesday morning.

According to police, Samael Raynaldo Molonado-Lael, 23, forced his way into the window of a mobile home at the La Casa Mobile Home Park on Old Baton Rouge Highway. He assaulted a guest in the residence and threatened to kill the victim and her family, which led the homeowner to shoot Molonado-Lael in the leg.

Molonado-Lael removed all his clothing, fled the residence, and barricaded himself in a nearby vehicle that he broke into. He was physically removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound and cuts from the glass when he broke into the vehicle.

Maldonado-Lael was booked for one count of home invasion, one count of second-degree battery, one count of vehicle burglary, and one count of resisting arrest. Upon being interviewed by detectives, Maldonado-Lael admitted to consuming illegal narcotics prior to committing the home invasion. 

The homeowner and guests did not sustain any serious injuries and refused medical aid on the scene.

