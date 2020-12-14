45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hit and run at Florida Boulevard at 22nd Street early Monday morning

2 hours 23 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, December 14 2020 Dec 14, 2020 December 14, 2020 6:48 AM December 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Dec. 14) morning, a hit and run crash occurred at Florida Boulevard and N. 22nd Street, officials say. 

The crash occurred shortly before 6:45 a.m.

At this time, additional information related to the incident is unknown.

This is a developing situation, for continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days