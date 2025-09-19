Firefighters in St. Helena Parish put out several grass fires in one day amid burn ban

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Volunteer Fire officials said Friday that their firefighters helped to put out several grass fires in one day, while St. Helena Parish remains under a burn ban.

Hillsdale firefighters responded to the first grass fire around 2 p.m. on Thursday, quickly bringing it under control.

At 5 p.m., units assisted in putting out a trailer fire south of Greensburg. At the same time, other Hillsdale firefighters assisted in putting out three grass fires in a row in Pine Grove.

"Please remember that St. Helena is currently under a burn ban," officials said.