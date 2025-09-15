St. Helena Parish added to burn ban with Tangipahoa Parish

GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish has been placed under a burn ban, joining Tangipahoa Parish, where a ban has been in effect since Friday afternoon.

The burn ban went into effect in St. Helena Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to the parish's Facebook page. The ban is due to extremely dry conditions and a shortage of firefighters, the parish said.

All outdoor burning, including bonfires, fire pits and the burning of trash or yard debris, is prohibited under the ban.

The parish said the burn will remain in place until further notice.