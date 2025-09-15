90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Helena Parish added to burn ban with Tangipahoa Parish

1 hour 19 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 11:36 AM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish has been placed under a burn ban, joining Tangipahoa Parish, where a ban has been in effect since Friday afternoon.

The burn ban went into effect in St. Helena Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to the parish's Facebook page. The ban is due to extremely dry conditions and a shortage of firefighters, the parish said. 

All outdoor burning, including bonfires, fire pits and the burning of trash or yard debris, is prohibited under the ban. 

The parish said the burn will remain in place until further notice. 

