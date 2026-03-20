75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Highway 405 at Frank Noel Street in Donaldsonville closed due to overturned dump truck

2 hours 12 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 10:43 AM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Highway 405 at Frank Noel Street is currently closed in Donaldsonville due to an overturned dump truck.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

Trending News

The roadway is completely blocked at this time. Travelers in the area should expect delays. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days