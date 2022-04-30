74°
High school volleyball coach arrested after punching St. Martinville councilwoman

Saturday, April 30 2022
Source: KLFY
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: KLFY

ST. MARTINVILLE - A high school volleyball coach was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly punching a councilwoman at a political rally Friday night.

According to KLFY, St. Martinville Sr. High volleyball coach Lucinda Darby got into an argument with Parish Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse during a political rally for Mayor Melinda Mitchell at Easy Bar N Grill.

Deputies said the councilwoman told Darby, "this is not the place to discuss this," before she was punched in the face.

Darby was booked for battery charges.

