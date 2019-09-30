High school rivals sharing school site face off in football game

DUTCHTOWN – Two high school rivals sharing the same school because of the August flood, meet on the football field on Friday night.

Since the flood, St. Amant High School students have been attending classes at Dutchtown High School after their school was damaged.

"It's a struggle, but we're just pushing through it and making the best out of it," student Catherine Carpenter, said.

However, some students lost more than their school.

"My house was flooded and it's just really hard being displaced and not having a lot of normalcy in my life," student Sanielle Kennedy, said.

Friday was their first rally since being displaced and Friday, St. Amant High School will take on the Dutchtown Griffins in a big 5A football game.

Even though the St. Amant students are holding a rally on Dutchtown's campus, school administrators are still hoping the rally will generate some school spirit.

"We're trying to make things as normal for our students as possible and to give them all school opportunities and all the experiences they would have and this pep rally is just part of that," teacher Bess Melancon, said.

St. Amant High School students will be back in their own school by February, once repairs are complete.